ECOWAS Observation Mission, Commonwealth Secretary-General meet over Presidential Elections in Nigeria

Head of ECOWAS Observation Mission received the Commonwealth Secretary-General, other Stakeholders in Continuous Consultations on the Presidential Elections in Nigeria

In continuation of his preliminary consultations ahead the February 25th Presidential Election in Nigeria, H.E. Ernest Bai Koroma, Head of the ECOWAS Election Observation Mission to the Presidential Election in Nigeria and former President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, received H.E. Rt Hon Patricia Scotland KC, the Commonwealth Secretary-General, today, February 22, 2023 in Abuja.

They shared ideas on their observations so far on the election and acknowledged how important it is for the Region, and Africa at large.

The Head of Mission was also briefed by the Long Term Observers (LTOs) deployed by ECOWAS to all Geo-political regions of Nigeria on their observation so far. After which, he consulted with a delegation of the ECOWAS Network of Electoral Commissions (ECONEC) and Electoral Commissions Forum of SADC (ECF-SADC)