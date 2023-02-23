ECOWAS Observation Mission to Nigeria visits Minister of Foreign Affairs

Head of ECOWAS Observation Mission to Nigeria visits the Minister of Foreign Affairs to Assess the Level of Preparedness for the Presidential Election.

As part of his preliminary consultations ahead of the Presidential Elections in Nigeria, H.E. Ernest Bai Koroma, Head of the ECOWAS Election Observation Mission to the Presidential Election in Nigeria and former President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, met with H.E. Geoffrey Onyeama, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria today, February 22, 2023 in Abuja, to assess the level of preparedness for the election.

President Koroma assured the Minister that ECOWAS is committed to supporting the democratic process in Nigeria and accompanying the government and people through the Presidential Elections.

ECOWAS has deployed Long Term Observers (LTOs) and will deploy 250 Short-Term Observers (STOs)to the six (6) geo-political zones in the Country.