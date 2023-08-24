ECOWAS official hopeful of diplomatic solutions to Niger crisis

Abdulsalami Abubakar, a special envoy of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Niger’s political impasse, announced Tuesday that a diplomatic solution is within reach for the crisis that has gripped the country.

Abubakar, who met with Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, also the current chair of the ECOWAS in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria, to present the report of a recent visit to Niger, told reporters that the discussion with the military junta in the West African country had shown positive signs.

“I must say that our visit to Niger has been very fruitful and that it has opened an avenue to start talking, and hopefully, we will get somewhere,” said Abubakar.

In a meeting held in Niamey, Niger’s capital, on Saturday, Abubakar, who led a special ECOWAS delegation on a mission to address the socio-political impasse, engaged in discussions with the military junta that currently holds power.

The heart of the dialogue revolves around urging the junta to cede power to the ousted President Mohamed Bazoum. ECOWAS, guided by its commitment to democratic principles and regional stability, has consistently emphasized the importance of a swift and peaceful transition of power.

Abubakar said the ECOWAS would continue to explore all options in resolving the impasse, adding the delegation also presented the three-year transitional plan of the junta to Tinubu who would table it before the region’s heads of state and government.