ECOWAS organises a Validation Workshop on Records Management in Lagos

The ECOWAS Commission organises a Validation Workshop on the Records Management Policy and Assets Management Policy and Manual from May 6 to May 10, 2024, at Lagos, Nigeria.

The purpose of this policy is to establish a framework and assign responsibilities to ensure that complete, accurate and reliable records of the activities of ECOWAS institutions and specialized agencies are created, received, retained, accessed and disposed of in a standard and approved manner.

The objective of this workshop is to enhance the institutional procedures and processes of the ECOWAS Commission for more effective and efficient business delivery.

The workshop will also raise awareness of the use of the asset management policy and manual, improve understanding of the records management policy and manual, prepare for management approval of the validated asset management policy, prepare for management approval of the validated asset management policy and manual.

This workshop brings together participants from the various departments of the ECOWAS Commission, its institutions and agencies, and is organized with the support of GIZ.