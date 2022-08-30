ECOWAS organizes sensitization meeting for the Transport sector

The Conference of Heads of State during the 60th Summit held in December 2021 approved the ECOWAS Regional Infrastructure Master Plan. The Master plan is for the timeframe 2020-2045 and comprises 201 regional projects at an estimated cost of 131 billion USD.

One of the accompanying measures of the Infrastructure Master plan is the need to initiate an awareness campaign to better promote the Plan among stakeholders including regional organizations. This will aim at establishing the Master Plan as the strategic and authoritative framework for infrastructure development in ECOWAS recognized by all stakeholders.

Consequently, the ECOWAS Commission organized a sensitization workshop from 29th – 30th August, 2022 in Accra, Ghana to present the Master plan to the Ministries in charge of Transport from ECOWAS Member States as well as Development Partners such as ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development and Spanish Co-operation for International Development (AECID) to reflect on resource mobilization, coordination and implementation of the Masterplan, in particular, in the transport sector.

The opening ceremony was marked by a welcome speech by the Commissioner for Infrastructure, Energy and Digitalization of the ECOWAS Commission, Mr. Sediko Douka, on behalf of the President of the Commission, H.E. Alieu Omar TOURAY and an opening speech by the Director of Policy and Planning Madam Rita OHENE SARFOH, on behalf of the Honourable Minister of Roads and Highway of Ghana.

The meeting was attended by the ECOWAS Member States and Development Partners. Also in attendance were the representatives of the ECOWAS Commission and Specialized Agencies as well as the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID) represented by the Vice President, Operations.