ECOWAS organizing preparatory consultation for participation in UN Conference on Water 2023

The ECOWAS Water Resources Management Centre (CGRE) is organising from 13 to 15 March 2023 in Lomé, Togo, a regional consultation preparatory to the United Nations Water Conference to be held in New York in the United States from 22 to 24 March 2023 on the theme “Water and Sustainable Development”.

The main objective of this preparatory meeting is to facilitate the strengthening of cooperation between stakeholders on water-related issues on the one hand, and then to allow the West African Regional Integration Institutions and watershed organisations to actively prepare for joint and joint participation under the coordination and leadership of the ECOWAS Commission on the other.

During the Lomé preparatory regional consultation, participants will, among other things, have to: (i) discuss the issues of the organisation of the Conference and share the results of the African consultations, (ii) strengthen the capacities of representatives of Member States and West African institutions to formulate clear commitments and needs for the Conference, (iii) identify and formulate expectations and priorities in terms of West African programs and projects Integrated Water Resources Management (IOR).

The work of this regional meeting will be officially launched by the Togolese Minister of Hydraulics in the presence of Commissioner Sédiko DOUKA, in charge of Infrastructure, Energy and Digitalisation of ECOWAS.

Many representatives of ECOWAS Member States in charge of Integrated Water Resources Management and intergovernmental organisations in the water and climate sectors will participate in this important regional consultation, including the ECOWAS and UEMOA Commissions, CILSS, WASCAL, IUCN, GWP-AO, AMCOW. Cross-border Basin organisations, including the Volta Basin Authority (ABV), the Niger Basin The Mano River Union (UFM/MRU), the Lake Chad Basin Commission (CBLT) and the African Network of Basin Organisations (RAOB).

As a reminder, on December 20, 2018, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the resolution on the in-depth mid-term review of the implementation of the International Decade of Action: “Water for Sustainable Development, 2018-2028”. This resolution provides for the organisation of a mid-term Conference to be held from March 22 to 24, 2023 in New York to assess the implementation of the objectives of the said Decade.

The low participation of the West Africa region in the two previous African consultations held respectively on 13 and 14 May 2022 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and on 7 and 8 November 2022 in Dar-es-Salam, Tanzania, challenged the various stakeholders on the need to organise a West African consultation for better ownership of sub-regional cooperation on water-related issues. The Lomé consultation will ensure that West Africa will speak of a single way to defend the interests of the region on the issues of IER and access to water among others.

This march from West Africa to the United Nations Water Conference of 2023, is part of the implementation of Axis 3 of the Regional Water Policy (PREAO), which is to promote regional cooperation and integration with the objective of developing relations between States, basin organisations and regional organisations, with a view to ensuring a concerted, integrated, sustainable and peaceful management of West African water resources and strengthening the region’s participation.