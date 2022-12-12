ECOWAS organizing workshop on the equivalence of diplomas in the region

The Directorate of Education, Science and Culture, Department of Human Development and Social Affairs of the ECOWAS Commission organized from 8 to 10 December 2022 in Lomé, Togo, a regional awareness workshop on the ECOWAS Program on the recognition and equivalence of diplomas in the region.

The opening speech of the workshop was delivered by the Head of the Division of Scientific Research and Innovation, who represented the Director of Education, Science and Culture (ESC), Prof. Abdoulaye MAGA. In his address, he said that the idea of ​​organizing this workshop arose from the desire of the Management of the ECOWAS Commission to sensitize experts from Member States, university regulatory bodies, and partner organizations in the region on the ECOWAS Program on the recognition and equivalence of diplomas in general, and in particular the reference documents and framework documents necessary for this purpose.

The opening session was also marked by the benevolent message of the Representative of the UNESCO Regional Office in Abuja, Mr. Albert Mendy, who reiterated his Organization’s support for ECOWAS in terms of the equivalence of diplomas in the region. Furthermore, he highlighted the continued collaboration between UNESCO and ECOWAS, particularly in the area of ​​education and human capital development, and recalled the implementation of the Addis Convention and the ECOWAS on the recognition and equivalence of diplomas.

The opening speech of the Minister of Higher Education and Research of Togo was delivered by Professor LAWSON-EVI Povi, also co-chair of the workshop alongside the Expert from Guinea Bissau. In her speech, she commended the ECOWAS Commission for spearheading the long process of mutual recognition and equivalence of diplomas in the region. She stressed the importance of setting up a mechanism for multilateral recognition and equivalence of degrees, as this will help promote greater mobility of students, teachers and researchers, and strengthen regional integration. . She concluded by asking the experts to transmit the key messages received from the workshop to their respective countries and organizations, then she declared open the proceedings of the workshop.

During the sensitization workshop, the delegates were treated to the presentation of the main documents related to the ECOWAS Program on the recognition and equivalence of diplomas, in particular the reference documents and the framework documents, including the document published on the ECOWAS program on the recognition and equivalence of diplomas in the region.

The three-day workshop concluded on a note of satisfaction, with participants committing to continue supporting ECOWAS in sensitizing stakeholders in their respective Member States, and ensuring the optimal use of documents of reference and framework documents on the equivalence of diplomas.