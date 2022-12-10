ECOWAS parliamentarians meet to present Strategic Plan for next 4 years

Two important points were on the agenda of ECOWAS parliamentarians on behalf of this Thursday, December 08. These included the presentation of the ECOWAS Strategic Plan for the next 4 years and the presentation of the 2022 Annual Report on the State of the Community by the President of the ECOWAS Commission.

The session started with the intervention of H.E Sidie Mohammed TUNIS, President of the ECOWAS Parliament, who, after thanking and welcoming the President of the ECOWAS Commission and his delegation, recalled the articles of the Parliament’s rules of procedure which authorize the activities of the day

After thanking the parliamentarians, H.E Omar Alieu TOURAY began his presentation on the 2022-2026 strategic objectives with a reminder of the critical environment marked by the Covid 19 pandemic, security problems, terrorist threats and constitutional instability. in certain countries of the Community, when he took office in July 2022. It is this set of observations that led the new management team of the ECOWAS Commission to draw up a strategic plan whose objective is to work for shared prosperity, the main raison d’être of ECOWAS.

From the presentation of the President of the ECOWAS Commission, it appears that the 4 strategic objectives of ECOWAS for the next 4 years are: 1-/ the strengthening of peace and security at the regional level (strengthen early warning, mediation and support capacities in terms of rapid response, peace and constitution), 2-/ deepening integration (promoting and strengthening intra-community trade, free movement and monetary union), 3-/ good governance (establishing a system against unconstitutional changes of government and strengthening democracy), and 4-/ inclusive and sustainable development (strengthening programs relating to gender, social affairs, energy, infrastructure and the environment).

To facilitate the achievement of the 4 strategic objectives, 2 important factors must be taken into account according to the President of the Commission. This includes strengthening the skills of institutions to make them capable and working for an equitable partnership.

The second presentation by H.E Omar Alieu TOURAY focused on the state of the Community in 2022. This report is structured around the following points: Global Economic Outlook, Africa Economic Outlook, ECOWAS Economic Outlook, Main Programs of the Commission and program of the other institutions. It appears from this presentation that the general growth of the Community is in decline, especially for reasons related to the economic consequences of Covid 19 and the Russian-Ukrainian crisis.

The growth rate of the Community is estimated at 4% in 2022 whereas it was at 4.2% in 2021. This rate has experienced a regression due to the war in Ukraine but also due to the slowdown in economic growth world, the surge in world prices with the surge in food and energy prices, and because of security problems, particularly in the Sahel.

As for the inflation rate, it is on the rise and reached 11.1% 2022 against 9.3% in 2021, due to the rise in consumer prices in all regions of the African continent, with the exception of East Africa. The President of the ECOWAS Commission also listed in his presentation the major programs implemented at the level of the Commission but also at the level of the other ECOWAS institutions.

The various questions asked by the parliamentarians following the 2 presentations and the answers provided by the President and the Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission went in the direction of improving the strategic objectives of ECOWAS with a view to a strengthening of the performance of the institutions but also for the free movement, security, good governance, economic progress and political stability of the Member States.

After thanking the President of the ECOWAS Commission and his delegation in his closing remarks marking the closing of the session, H.E Sidie Mohammed TUNIS reassured of the availability of the ECOWAS Parliament to support the ECOWAS Commission in the achievement of its results for the happiness and well-being of the citizens of the Community.