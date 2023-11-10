ECOWAS Participates In 3rd Intra-African Trade Fair

The Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS Commission) is participating at the 3rd Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) 2023, which opened in Cairo, Egypt on November 9, 2023.

As part of the trade promotion efforts of ECOWAS, the Commission is participating at the #IATF2023 which is taking place at the Al Manara International Conference Centre from November 9 – 15, 2023, alongside the ECOWAS Trade Promotion Organisations (TPOs) Network and the Regional Business Associations in order to showcase ECOWAS as a single trading and economic bloc.

Also participating in the 3rd IATF under the auspices of the Commission are some of the Presidents and members of the ECOWAS Regional Business Associations (RBAs) including ECOWAS Federation of Business Women and Entrepreneurs (FEBWE), Federation of West African Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FEWACCI), and the Federation of West African Manufacturers Association (FEWAMA).

ECOWAS is determined to promote trade and investment in the Region from continental and global investors, enabling increased market and information access to entrepreneurs, invariably increasing the volume and value of ECOWAS trade. This is part of the 4×4 Strategic Objectives of the ECOWAS Management.