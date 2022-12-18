ECOWAS Participates in the US-Africa Leaders’ Summit in Washington 

Within the framework of the Cooperation between the Commission and the US Government, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, the President of the ECOWAS Commission led an ECOWAS delegation to the US-Africa Leaders’ Summit from 12th to 15th December 2022, in Washington DC, USA.

Leaders from forty-nine (49) African countries, including the Heads of the Africa Union Commission and the Regional Economic Communities, as well as more than 300 CEOs from the U.S and African private sector attended the Summit.

The Summit aimed at discussing ways to revitalize the US relations with the African continent and in this regard key areas addressed included among others new economic engagement; peace, security, and good governance; food security; and the climate crisis.

H.E. Joe Biden, President of the United States of America (USA) seized the opportunity of the Summit to officially announce his support for the integration of the African Union into the G20 as a permanent member. He also pledged $55 billion to be devoted to Africa over three-year worth of public investment, private investment, aid, and trade deals across Africa, which includes a $504 million infrastructure package aimed at connecting Benin’s port at Cotonou to Niamey, Niger Republic.

Besides his participation in the official meetings of the Summit, notably the Ministerial Meeting on the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), the Peace, Security, and Governance Forum as well as the panels on the “RECs Support for Inclusive Economic Growth and Development and the “RECs Role in Peace and Security Initiatives”, as panellist, the President of the Commission held a bilateral meeting with the World Bank Regional Vice President for Western and Central Africa, Mr. Ousmane Diagana and his team.

It is worth to recall that the Bank current support to the ECOWAS Commission & Institutions amounts to $263 million for 13 projects, for which the new Management of the Commission is committed to ensuring smooth implementation to yield great returns and open ways to additional funds/supports for the benefit of the West Africa region.

The Delegation of the President of the Commission included Mrs. Massandje TOURE-LITSE, Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture, Dr. Abdel-Fatau MUSAH, Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Mr. Jérôme BOA, Director of the External Relations, and Mr. Mambury NJIE, Special Adviser to the President.