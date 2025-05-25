ECOWAS Partners with IWMI to Bolster Water Security in West Africa

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), through its Water Resources Management Centre (WRMC), has signed a five-year agreement with the International Water Management Institute (IWMI) to strengthen regional water governance and climate resilience.

The partnership, formalized on May 19, 2025, in Accra, Ghana, focuses on co-developing digital tools for flood and drought forecasting, fostering cross-border data exchange, and enhancing biodiversity conservation and agrifood systems.

“This collaboration empowers us to address critical water challenges and deliver tangible benefits to ECOWAS communities,” said Kouassi Kouakou Alexis, WRMC Director. The agreement aligns with ECOWAS’ West African Water Resources Policy, prioritizing innovation, gender inclusion, and infrastructure development. Key initiatives include deploying Earth observation technologies and inclusive research to tackle water scarcity and rural poverty.

IWMI Africa Director Olufunke Cofie emphasized the partnership’s strategic value: “Science-driven water governance is vital to mitigating climate risks and advancing food security. Joint efforts will amplify impact across the region.” The signing ceremony convened ECOWAS representatives, IWMI leadership, and regional stakeholders, underscoring shared commitments to sustainable water management.

The collaboration will also support capacity-building programs and policy frameworks to improve transboundary cooperation. By integrating digital platforms like regional drought monitors, ECOWAS aims to enhance early warning systems and equitable resource allocation.

West Africa faces escalating water stress, with over 40% of its population experiencing seasonal water shortages. The WRMC-IWMI partnership builds on ECOWAS’ 2021–2030 water security strategy, which targets universal access to clean water and climate-resilient agriculture.