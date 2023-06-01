ECOWAS Permanent Representation commemorates the 48th Anniversary of the establishment of ECOWAS and the 30th Anniversary of the Signing of the Revised ECOWAS Treaty with a Cocktail Reception

As part of the commemoration of the 48th anniversary of the establishment of ECOWAS and the 30th anniversary of the signing of the revised ECOWAS Treaty in Cotonou (Benin), the ECOWAS Permanent Representation in Benin organised a cocktail reception on 25 May 2023 at the Novotel Orisha hotel in Cotonou.

The event was attended by representatives of the Government of Benin, Heads of State and non-State institutions, the Diplomatic and Consular Corps accredited to Benin and representatives of international organisations.

In collaboration with the Group of Ambassadors of African Countries accredited to Benin, the event was also dedicated to celebrating the 60th anniversary of the signing of the Charter of the Organisation of African Unity, the predecessor of the African Union.

The opening ceremony featured a welcome address by the ECOWAS Resident Representative in Benin, His Excellency Mr Amadou Diongue and addresses by the Dean of the African Diplomatic Corps accredited to Benin, His Excellency Mr Rachid Rguibi, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco, representing the African Group, the Secretary General of the Ministry of Economy and Finance, Mr Alban Bienvenu Bessan, representing the Minister of Economy and Finance, and finally the Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Erick Jean-Marie Zinsou, representing the Government of Benin.

The various speakers emphasized the importance of integration in the development of the West African sub-region and the continent as a whole, referring particularly to the rule of law, good governance, peace, coordination of economic policies, and the creation of the largest common market through the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area.