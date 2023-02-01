ECOWAS PRC moves to Consolidate Democracy, Enhance Security and Economic Integration in the Region

The Permanent Representative Committee of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS–PRC) opens its 5th Retreat today, January 31, 2023, in Lagos, Nigeria.

The 3-day Retreat with the theme: “Post Reformed ECOWAS: Prospects for Consolidating Democracy, Enhancing Security, and Strengthening Economic Integration Towards Actualising the ECOWAS of the People” will discuss regional peace and security, deepening economic integration, institutional reforms, early warning, ECOWAS Vision 2050 and strengthening the role of the PRC, among others.

While welcoming members of the PRC, H.E. João Ribeiro Butiam Có, Permanent Representative of Guinea Bissau and Chair of the PRC, highlighted that strengthening peace and security and improving democracy and good governance is imperative for the growth of the Region. He encouraged his colleagues to brainstorm during the retreat to come up with recommendations.

His Excellency Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Executive Governor of Lagos State, represented by Mr. Sam Egube, Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget of Lagos State in his goodwill message reiterated that as a people and as countries we are stronger together through integration.

In his opening remarks, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Omar Touray, the President of the ECOWAS Commission appreciated the efforts of the Permanent Representatives Committee (PRC) in strongly advocating for better and stronger Community, and the pursuit of peace and prosperity in our region.

The PRC is made up of all ambassadors of ECOWAS Member States accredited to Nigeria and ECOWAS.