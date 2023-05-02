ECOWAS Pre-electoral Fact-finding Mission to Guinea-Bissau rounds up activities

The pre-electoral fact-finding Mission deployed to Guinea Bissau by the President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu TOURAY, rounded up its activities on 30th April 2023.

The Mission was deployed from 24th to 30th April 2023 in conformity with the relevant provisions of the Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance to hold consultations with political actors and stakeholders of Guinea-Bissau and the international community to assess the country’s level of preparedness for the legislative elections scheduled for 4th June 2023, identify gaps and support efforts aimed at building consensus to create a conducive environment for the conduct of peaceful, inclusive and credible elections.

The Mission report will be submitted to the President of the ECOWAS Commission with a view to taking the necessary measures to implement the recommendations, including the timely deployment of long-term and short-term Election Observation Missions (EOM) to the Republic of Guinea Bissau.

The Mission was led by Amb. Abdel-Fatau MUSAH, Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, supported by personalities and experts from the ECOWAS Member States, including:

H.E. Mrs. Marcelline Paulette ADJOVI YEKPE, Ambassador of the Republic of Benin to Nigeria and Permanent Representative of Benin to ECOWAS;

H.E. Mrs. Awa Amadou Aboudou NANA, former President of the Community Court of Justice and member of the ECOWAS Council of the Wise;

Dr. Maria Do Rosario LOPES PEREIRA GONCALVES, President of the National Electoral Commission (CNE) of Cabo Verde;

Dr. Amada ALADOUA, Vice-President of the Independent National Electoral Commission of the Republic of Niger.

The Mission was supported by a technical team comprising:

H.E. Hamidou BOLY, ECOWAS Resident Representative in Guinea-Bissau;

Mr Serigne Mamadou KA, PO Democracy and Good Governance; and

Mr Youkou Barou Y. LUTHER, PO Mediation Operations.