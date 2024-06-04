ECOWAS Preparatory Meeting for 2nd West African Startups Awards

The ECOWAS Commission’s Directorate of Private Sector is hosting a preparatory meeting in Abuja, Nigeria, from June 3rd to 5th, 2024, for the 2nd edition of the West African Startups Awards.

This meeting follows the success of the inaugural Awards held in Niamey, Niger, in 2021 and is in line with the directive of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government to hold the Awards annually.

Dr. Tony Elumelu, Acting Director of Private Sector of the ECOWAS Commission, welcomed participants on behalf of Mrs. Massandjé Toure-Litse, Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture. He highlighted that the Startup Awards ignite innovation, collaboration, and digital entrepreneurship across the West African Region. Dr. Elumelu emphasized that the vision is to create an ecosystem where startups thrive, ideas find fertile ground, and collaboration transcends borders.

In partnership with other stakeholders, the ECOWAS Commission organized the 1st West Africa Startups Summit in Niamey, Niger, from 18th–20th November 2021. The event saw fifty-five (55) contestants from eleven (11) ECOWAS member states participating in the competition. They were awarded prizes in different categories, with the top three earning USD 30,000, USD 25,000, and USD 15,000, respectively.