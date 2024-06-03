ECOWAS Prepares for 2nd West African Startups Awards

In continuation of the momentum gained from the inaugural West African Startups Awards in Niamey, Niger in 2021, the Directorate of Private Sector of the ECOWAS Commission convened a preparatory meeting from June 3rd to 5th, 2024, in Abuja, Nigeria.

This meeting was in response to the directive of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government to hold the Awards annually.

Dr. Tony Elumelu, Acting Director of the Private Sector of the ECOWAS Commission, welcomed participants on behalf of Mrs. Massandjé Toure-Litse, Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture, highlighting that the Startup Awards foster innovation, collaboration, and digital entrepreneurship across the West African region.