ECOWAS Prepares for 35th Administration and Finance Committee Session

The ECOWAS Commission is set to convene the 35th Meeting of the Administration and Finance Committee (AFC) from June 28th to July 2nd, 2024.

During this session, the AFC will scrutinize a wide array of documents, reports, and memoranda from ECOWAS Institutions and agencies.

The agenda is geared towards addressing key economic and organizational priorities crucial to advancing regional integration and enhancing the welfare of West African communities, a responsibility we all share.

The outcomes and recommendations arising from the AFC’s deliberations will subsequently be presented to the ECOWAS Council of Ministers for further consideration.

This underscores ECOWAS’s steadfast dedication to fostering regional cooperation and development across West Africa, a commitment you can always rely on.