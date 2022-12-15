ECOWAS presents certificates to 2021 beneficiaries of professional immersion programme for young graduates 

The management of the ECOWAS Commission has presented certificates to the batch 2021 beneficiaries of the Professional Immersion Programme for Young Graduates in ECOWAS Institutions. The event took place at the Main Auditorium, ECOWAS Commission headquarters, Asokoro, Abuja.

In his welcome address, the Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs, Prof. Fatou Sarr whose speech was delivered by the Commissioner for Infrastructure, Energy and Digitalization, Mr. Sedi-ko Douka, said “the Professional Immersion Programme for young graduates in ECOWAS Institutions is one of the four components of the ECOWAS Nnamdi Azikiwe Academic Mobility Programme (ENAAMS), whose main objective is to enable young people to acquire practical skills and work experience that would enrich their knowledge and experience for employment opportunities.

This Programme comes as a response to improve employability and prepare the student for the world of work. Since its inception, the Programme has trained more than 200 young graduates with different pro-files, hosted in almost all ECOWAS Institutions: ECOWAS Commission Departments, West African Health Organization, GIABA, Court of Justice, ECOWAS Permanent Representations, ECOWAS Agencies, etc.”. He encouraged the young graduates to make the most of the knowledge and skills learnt from the pro-gramme in their career path and become a shining example for others in their community.

Earlier, the Acting Head of Education and Training Division of the Directorate of Human Development and Social Affairs, Mrs. Aisha Usman said the trainees had learnt about how ECOWAS initiate and imple-ment various programmes as well as the several partnership frameworks used to support the pro-grammes. She urged them to be good ambassadors of the organization in whatever position they find themselves in the future and praised them for their steadfastness and dedication to duty displayed throughout their training period.