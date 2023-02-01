ECOWAS President attends inauguration of new building of Court of Justice

The president of the ECOWAS Commission attends the inauguration of the new building to house the Court of Justice of the Community

The President of the ECOWAS Commission, S. E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, took part in the inauguration ceremony of the new building to house the Community Court of Justice in Abuja, Nigeria, on January 30, 2023.

During this ceremony, President Touray expressed his gratitude to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for his constant support for the ECOWAS institutions and congratulated the President of the Court of Justice of the Community for this new building made available to him. He said that the installation of the Court in this new building represented an important step in the history of the Community Court of Justice and in its ongoing efforts to strengthen the rule of law and promote human rights in West Africa.

In addition, he added that the Court was now able to serve as a pivotal judicial institution capable of investigating a greater number of cases, providing better access to justice for citizens and promoting the rule of law in the ECOWAS area. Finally, he indicated that the court will occupy these premises until the completion of the construction work on the new buildings at the ECOWAS headquarters in Abuja.

Judge Edward Amoako Asante, President of the ECOWAS Court of Justice, had previously expressed his gratitude to the personalities present at the ceremony and urged the leaders of the ECOWAS to ensure the implementation of the Court’s judgements in order to restore confidence in the judicial system.

Among the dignitaries present at this inauguration ceremony alongside the President of the ECOWAS Commission were Judge Edward Amoako Asante, President of the Court of Justice of the Community, S. E. Muhammed Musa Bello, Minister of the Territory of the Federal Capital (FCT) of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and S. E. Ambassador Zubairu Dada, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.