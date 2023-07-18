ECOWAS Presidential Task Force On Post- Minusma Security Challenges Meets In Abuja

The Presidential Task Force (The Troika+1) comprising Benin, Guinea-Bissau and Nigeria, with the support of Niger, to deepen regional reflections on the withdrawal of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) hold first meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, Nigeria, today, July 18, 2023.

The Sixty-third Ordinary Session of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government held on 9th July 2023 in Bissau decided to constitute a Presidential Task Force (The Troika+1) comprising Benin, Guinea-Bissau and Nigeria, with the support of Niger, to deepen regional reflections on the withdrawal of MINUSMA and all related security matters.

The Task Force will also accompany ECOWAS Mediators to sustain dialogue with the transition authorities in Burkina Faso, Guinea and Mali and has resolved tackle strongly any threat to security in the Region.