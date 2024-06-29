ECOWAS Promotes Adoption of Biometric Identity Card Across Member States

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has intensified efforts to advance the adoption of the ECOWAS National Biometric Identity Card (ENBIC) across its member states, aiming to enhance regional integration and facilitate seamless travel within the sub-region.

Following a directive from the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government in 2014, endorsing the ENBIC as the official travel document replacing the handwritten ECOWAS Travel Certificate, the ECOWAS Commission has undertaken a robust advocacy and sensitization campaign.

On June 13th and 14th, 2024, in Monrovia, Liberia, a high-level ECOWAS delegation led by Mr. Albert Siaw-Boateng, Director of Free Movement of Persons and Migration, engaged with key stakeholders, including the Liberia Immigration Service, the National Identification Registry, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The delegation expressed gratitude for Liberia’s commitment and discussed strategies to accelerate the implementation of the ENBIC in the country.

Mr Siaw-Boateng emphasized that the ENBIC is already operational in six ECOWAS member states—Senegal, Guinea-Bissau, Ghana, Benin, The Gambia, and Sierra Leone—and encouraged Liberia to recognize the card issued by these countries. He highlighted the potential for Liberia to lead by example as the first country to accept the ENBIC issued by other member states, underscoring ECOWAS’s readiness to provide full support in this initiative.

In response, Mr. Stephen Zargo, Commissioner General of the Liberia Immigration Service, affirmed Liberia’s readiness to collaborate with other member states to ensure successful implementation. He expressed optimism about the partnership opportunities and Liberia’s capacity to meet the implementation requirements.

Meanwhile, on June 18th, 2024, another ECOWAS delegation met with officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Sierra Leone. The discussions aimed to ensure compliance with ENBIC implementation guidelines and advocate for broader acceptance among member states that have already adopted the card.

Mr. Stephen Levey, Director for Africa at Sierra Leone’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to facilitating unhindered movement within the sub-region. He highlighted challenges such as the cost disparity compared to local ID cards and the need for mutual recognition of the ENBIC among member states to facilitate cross-border travel for citizens.

Mr. Siaw-Boateng reiterated the ENBIC’s security advantages and pledged ECOWAS’s support to Sierra Leone in overcoming implementation challenges and promoting regional integration through enhanced mobility.

As ECOWAS continues its efforts to streamline travel and promote economic cooperation among member states, the advocacy for the ENBIC represents a critical step towards achieving these objectives, fostering unity, and ensuring prosperity across West Africa.

