ECOWAS Provides $770,000 in Humanitarian Aid to Vulnerable Families in Cabo Verde

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has allocated $770,143 in humanitarian aid to support 560 vulnerable families in Cabo Verde, marking a significant step in the region’s efforts to address poverty and disaster recovery.

The funds, announced during a meeting between ECOWAS officials and Cabo Verde’s Ministry of Family, Inclusion, and Social Development, aim to bolster the government’s ongoing initiatives to improve the livelihoods of its most at-risk populations.

Madam Sintiki Tarfa-Ube, ECOWAS Director of Humanitarian and Social Affairs, led the delegation and emphasized the organization’s commitment to supporting member states in times of need. “We are delighted that Cabo Verde is one of the countries to benefit from this allocation,” she said. “This funding will complement the government’s efforts to uplift vulnerable communities and ensure their resilience.”

The aid is part of ECOWAS’s broader response to the devastating floods that swept across the region in 2023, leaving thousands displaced and exacerbating food and nutrition insecurity. Following a comprehensive assessment, Cabo Verde was allocated $770,143 based on criteria established during a regional workshop attended by all member states.

The funding will support the implementation of the Family Empowerment Project for Sustainable Development (PEFDS) on the island of Santiago, one of the areas hardest hit by the floods. The project targets four municipalities—São Domingos, Ribeira Grande de Santiago, Tarrafal, and Praia—and will directly benefit 560 families through various initiatives:

Income-Generating Activities: 200 women will receive financial support to start small businesses, fostering economic independence.

Food Assistance: 200 families will be provided with food baskets to address immediate nutrition needs.

Housing Rehabilitation: 80 individuals will receive aid to rebuild bathrooms and repair homes damaged by the floods.

Cabo Verde’s Secretary of State for Social Inclusion, Lídia Lima, expressed gratitude for the support, noting that it aligns with the country’s strategy to eradicate extreme poverty. “We have been working tirelessly with our own resources and the help of international partners,” she said. “This ECOWAS funding is a crucial addition to our efforts, enabling us to reach more families and improve their quality of life.”

The ECOWAS delegation’s visit, which runs from January 27 to 31, 2025, includes monitoring and evaluation activities to assess the effectiveness of ongoing humanitarian projects. The team met with government officials, implementing partners, and beneficiaries to identify gaps and ensure accountability in the delivery of aid.

The 2023 floods exposed the vulnerability of West African nations to climate-related disasters, prompting ECOWAS to adopt a coordinated approach to humanitarian response. By allocating funds based on transparent criteria and conducting follow-up missions, the organization aims to strengthen regional resilience and ensure that aid reaches those who need it most.

Madam Tarfa-Ube reiterated ECOWAS’s dedication to supporting all member states, particularly in times of crisis. “Our mission is to ensure that no community is left behind,” she said. “This is not just about providing immediate relief but also about building sustainable solutions that empower people to thrive.”

As Cabo Verde continues its recovery efforts, the ECOWAS funding represents a critical lifeline for hundreds of families. However, the challenges of climate change, food insecurity, and poverty require sustained collaboration between governments, regional bodies, and international partners.

For now, the focus remains on delivering immediate relief and laying the groundwork for long-term development. As Lídia Lima aptly put it, “This support is more than just financial aid—it’s a testament to the power of solidarity and shared commitment to a better future for all.”

ECOWAS’s intervention in Cabo Verde highlights the importance of regional cooperation in addressing shared challenges. While the $770,143 allocation is a step in the right direction, it also underscores the need for greater investment in disaster preparedness and climate adaptation across West Africa. As the region grapples with the dual crises of extreme weather and economic instability, initiatives like the PEFDS offer a blueprint for sustainable, community-driven solutions.