ECOWAS Queen Mother Calls for Urgent Action on Human Trafficking Crisis Affecting Ghanaian Youth

Nana Kyeremaa Abrefi Koto, the ECOWAS queen mother and the queen mother of the Ghanaian community in Ivory Coast, has made an impassioned plea for stronger collaboration between the governments of Ghana and Ivory Coast to tackle the growing crisis of human trafficking affecting Ghanaian youth.

The troubling issue, which sees young Ghanaians lured with false promises of travel to Europe via Ivory Coast, has escalated into a widespread tragedy.

In an exclusive interview with 3news.com, Nana Kyeremaa revealed the harrowing experiences of more than 2,000 Ghanaians who have been deceived by traffickers, only to find themselves held hostage upon arrival in Ivory Coast. “Some Ghanaians have been lured by false promises of being taken to Europe through Côte d’Ivoire. However, upon arrival, their documents and money are seized, and they are held captive,” she explained. Many victims are then coerced into becoming part of the trafficking network, often recruiting others under duress.

Despite Nana Kyeremaa’s relentless efforts, including collaboration with the Ghanaian embassy and Ivorian security agencies, the issue persists with little recourse for the victims. “We’ve managed to arrest over 50 victims and perpetrators and discovered that around 30 people, both men and women, were forced to sleep in a single room,” she said. The scale of the crime is staggering, and the lack of effective action from both governments has deepened the crisis.

The queen mother has urged the leaders of both countries to take immediate steps to address the issue. “This heinous crime requires immediate attention from both the Ghanaian and Ivorian presidents to find a lasting solution,” she insisted.

Nana Kyeremaa has also called on Ghana’s parliament to step up its efforts to educate the youth about the dangers of human trafficking. She believes that raising awareness is key to preventing more Ghanaians from falling victim to the traffickers’ false promises. “Parliament should launch awareness campaigns and publications to educate Ghanaians about the dangers of human trafficking. Many are deceived by false promises of traveling to Europe via Côte d’Ivoire, only to be kidnapped, held hostage, and robbed of their belongings,” she said.

The scale of the problem is alarming. It is estimated that between 3,000 to 5,000 Ghanaians are currently being held against their will, unable to escape or return home. Despite reports being submitted to immigration services, little progress has been made. “This is a serious issue that requires immediate attention from both the Ghanaian and Ivorian governments. Collaboration is crucial to combat human trafficking,” Nana Kyeremaa emphasized.

The queen mother’s calls come at a critical time as human trafficking continues to plague the region, undermining both social stability and the safety of vulnerable citizens. With stronger political will and collaboration between Ghana and Ivory Coast, Nana Kyeremaa hopes that this issue can finally be addressed, and the lives of thousands of Ghanaians can be saved from the clutches of traffickers.