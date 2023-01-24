ECOWAS receives members of high-level UN panel on security, governance and development in the Sahel

The President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, assured the United Nations High-Level Panel on Security, Governance and Development in the Sahel that ECOWAS was willing to establish links of strategic collaboration and equitable partnership to address the economic and security challenges of the region.

He spoke in this way by welcoming the members of this panel at the headquarters of the ECOWAS Commission in Abuja, Nigeria, on January 23, 2023. The panel was composed of five experts and led by Mr. Abdallah Boureima.

President Touray presented to his hosts the four strategic objectives of the team he leads, while requesting their support and cooperation to achieve these objectives during the four years of their mandate.

The purpose of the visit of the United Nations high-level panel to the headquarters of the ECOWAS Commission was to discuss issues of regional cooperation, security in the Sahel and the Gulf of Guinea as well as development challenges in the region.

The panel, which was set up at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in September 2022, has the mandate to assess the situation in the Sahel in order to recommend measures to promote international engagement and propose solutions to the complex challenges facing the region in terms of security and economic development.