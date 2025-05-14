ECOWAS Recognizes Top Innovators at Benin Research Forum

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) awarded $50,000 in prizes to three startups during the closing ceremony of its African Forum for Research and Innovation (FARI) in Cotonou, Benin.

The event, held from May 5 to 9, 2025, highlighted youth-driven solutions to regional challenges under the theme “African Youth, Innovation and Entrepreneurship: Building a Sustainable Future.”

Ivorian startup EAZY CHAIN claimed the $25,000 top prize for its maritime transport cost-reduction technology, while Ghana’s CODE CLUB ACADEMY received $15,000 for developing tools to assist visually impaired individuals. Benin’s FESAM secured third place with a $10,000 award for its cervical cancer screening kit. The innovations addressed critical needs in a region where over 60% of the population is under 25, facing high unemployment and migration risks.

ECOWAS Commission President Omar Alieu Touray emphasized the forum’s role in fostering collaboration, stating, “FARI embodies the spirit of knowledge sharing fundamental to our continent’s progress.” Benin’s Minister of Higher Education, Eléonore Yayi Ladekan, urged translating forum recommendations into action, noting that African-developed science can “compete globally while meeting local needs.”

A scientific committee led by former Ivorian Education Minister Saliou Touré proposed measures to enhance future forums, including regional innovation platforms and funding mechanisms for startups. Member states were advised to strengthen youth entrepreneurship programs, particularly for women and persons with disabilities.

The event underscored ECOWAS’ broader efforts to support research, exemplified by a $200,000 investment in Benin’s applied microbiology laboratory through its African Research and Innovation Program. As West Africa grapples with leveraging its youthful demographic, initiatives like FARI aim to curb irregular migration by channeling innovation toward sustainable development.

With youth unemployment exceeding 12% in many member states, the forum’s outcomes highlight the potential of localized solutions to drive economic resilience. The awarded startups exemplify how targeted innovation can address infrastructure gaps and healthcare access while creating opportunities for regional collaboration. As ECOWAS marks its 50th anniversary, fostering such ecosystems may prove pivotal in harnessing the demographic dividend across West Africa.