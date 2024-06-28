ECOWAS Regional Workshop Strengthens Response to Gender-Based Violence

Legal and judicial actors from the ECOWAS Member States convened in Lome, Togo, from June 24 to 28, 2024, for a comprehensive regional training workshop on preventing and responding to gender-based violence (GBV).

They were organized by the ECOWAS Gender Development Centre (EGDC) in collaboration with the Ford Foundation and USAID—the workshop aimed to equip participants with essential knowledge and strategies to tackle GBV effectively.

The workshop was inaugurated by Mr. Stanislas BILEBA, Secretary General of the Ministry of Social Action, Women Affairs, and Literacy of the Togolese Republic. Mrs. Sotongbé Adjoavi Eleonore, representing the Director of the ECOWAS National Office (ENO) of Togo, delivered the welcome address, emphasizing the importance of addressing GBV within legal and judicial frameworks.

Mr. Awudu Ahmed Gumah, Principal Officer of Planning, Research, Monitoring, and Evaluation at EGDC, spoke on behalf of Director Sandra OULATÉ FATTOH, highlighting the workshop’s significance in combating GBV across the region. He underscored the workshop’s role in fostering skill enhancement, knowledge exchange, and collaboration among participants from diverse ECOWAS states.

In his remarks, Mr. BILEBA stressed the ongoing challenges in combating GBV despite the efforts of the Togolese government and its partners. He urged active participation and robust engagement among attendees to address GBV comprehensively, including domestic violence, early marriage, female genital mutilation, and sexual harassment.

The workshop involved investigating judges, magistrates, prosecutors, and chief registrars to deepen their understanding of GBV causes, forms, aggravating factors, effects, consequences, legal frameworks, and prevention and response procedures. Participants engaged in intensive sessions to equip them with the necessary tools to advocate for justice and support survivors effectively.

The ECOWAS workshop represents a pivotal step in enhancing regional cooperation and capacity building to combat GBV, reinforcing the commitment to creating safer communities and advancing gender equality across West Africa.