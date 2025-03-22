ECOWAS Reinforces Gender Equality Pledges at UN Women’s Summit

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has renewed its commitment to advancing gender equality and women’s empowerment during the 69th Session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW69) in New York.

Professor Fatou Sow Sarr, ECOWAS Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs, outlined the bloc’s strides in women’s rights since the landmark 1995 Beijing Declaration, while acknowledging persistent gaps in achieving parity.

“We’ve seen major progress in girls’ education, healthcare access, and combating gender-based violence, but the journey is far from over,” Sarr stated during the March 2024 summit. She emphasized ECOWAS’s dual focus on grassroots initiatives and policy innovation to dismantle systemic barriers.

Key programs highlighted include manufacturing units producing reusable sanitary pads for vulnerable women and girls—a project bridging menstrual hygiene needs with economic empowerment. ECOWAS also prioritizes its Women, Peace and Security agenda, which amplifies the role of women in conflict resolution. “Lasting peace requires women’s voices at every table,” Sarr asserted, noting ongoing efforts to integrate gender perspectives into regional security frameworks.

To track advancements, ECOWAS unveiled two analytical tools: the Gender Barometer (ECOGEB), which shapes policy reforms, and a Gender Equality Index ranking member states. Côte d’Ivoire currently leads regional rankings, followed by Senegal and Ghana, based on metrics like political participation and economic inclusion.

ECOWAS is leveraging technology to accelerate women’s economic autonomy. Its 50 Million Women Have Their Say platform, powered by artificial intelligence, has connected nearly one million female entrepreneurs to financing and market opportunities. “Data-driven strategies allow us to target interventions precisely,” Sarr explained. “Gender equality isn’t optional—it’s the foundation of sustainable development.”

The commissioner called for intensified collaboration among governments, civil society, and international partners to meet UN Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. As West Africa grapples with conflicts and economic disparities, ECOWAS’s CSW69 pledges signal a resolve to transform rhetoric into measurable progress for women and girls.