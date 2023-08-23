ECOWAS remains resolute in delivering its mandates – Director 

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will continue to enforce the objective of Inter-Governmental Action Group against Money-Laundering and Terrorist Financing in West Africa in fulfilment of its mandate delivery.

This will facilitate the thriving of peaceful co-existence to ensure prevalence of political and economic stability for residence of respective member states to go about their daily business activities in peace and progress.

Mr. Wilson Adja-Kwesi, Deputy Director at the Regional Integration Bureau of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration gave the assurance when he was giving a presentation at a day’s regional workshop on ECOWAS protocols for state and non-state actors in Techiman, Bono East Region.

It was organised by the Ministry in collaboration with Media Response, a non-governmental organisation and the Bono East Regional Coordinating Council.

It aimed at educating stakeholders on the new Vision 2050, “ECOWAS of the People: Peace and Prosperity for All”.

Participants were taken through some protocols and topics such as overview of ECOWAS, mandate and functions of the Regional Integration Bureau, Protocol on Free Movement and transhuman, ECOWAS Brown Card Scheme and the Role of Citizens, Civil Society Organisations, Media, Chiefs, the public and private sectors.

Mr. Adja-Kwesi hinted the community was focused on reinforcing the ECOWAS Brown Card Insurance to serve as a third-party liability insurance cover for injury, death and property damage caused by visiting motorist from member states.

He said the leadership of ECOWAS was committed to ensuring state and non-state actors enjoyed the sub-regional protocols to promote inter-country free trade through free movement of goods and services within the member states for the citizenries’ socio-economic progress.

Mr. Adja-Kwesi explained ECOWAS had several protocols, but the most fundamental ones were the compendium of protocols on movement of persons and goods, right of residence and establishment in the sub-region to attain quality livelihoods.

He underscored the need for stakeholders to contribute in diverse ways to make ECOWAS’ impact on the lives of the people more pragmatic within the context of objectives of its creation, and protocols.

Mr. Adja-Kwesi cited it was economically empowering the citizenry of member states through the establishment of ECOWAS Regional Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency, Youth and Sports Development Centre, Gender Development Centre, and Water Resource Coordinating Unit.

Earlier in an address, Mr. Samuel Dodoo, the Executive Director for Media Response said ECOWAS among others aimed at developing member states through law and order.

He said ECOWAS was working to educate the citizenry on activities geared towards promoting peace and understanding among member states and their citizenry to avoid frequent overthrow of constitutional governments in the sub-region that did not augur well for the development of affected countries.

Mr. Dodoo stated ECOWAS had come to stay and would continue to make citizens of member states understand its benefits to motivate them to participate effectively in the decision-making processes.