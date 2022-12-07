ECOWAS Renewable Energy Center hosts Technical Management Committee Meeting

Implementation of the ROGEAP Project: ECREEE, the ECOWAS Renewable Energy Center hosts the ECOWAS Technical Management Committee (TMC) Meeting on “Standards on Pico Solar and SHS”

As part of the implementation of the Regional Off-Grid Electricity Access Project (ROGEAP), the ECOWAS Center for Renewable Energies and Energy Efficiency (ECREEE) in collaboration with the Directorate of Industry of the ECOWAS Commission is hosting from 7 and 8 December in Praia, Cape Verde, an important meeting of the ECOWAS Technical Management Committee (TMC) on “Standards on pico solar and SHS and test methods”, ” minimum requirements for installation, inspection and inverters for photovoltaic mini-grids” and “revised ECOSHAM document”.

The opening ceremony of this meeting, which took place this Wednesday, December 07, 2022 in Praia, was punctuated by the interventions of the President of the Institute of Quality Management and Intellectual Property of Cape Verde, Representatives of Chairman of the TMC, the World Bank, ECREEE and the ECOWAS Commission represented by the Director of Industry. The work of this technical meeting was officially launched by the Representative of the Minister of Industry, Trade and Energy of Cape Verde.

The technical session in Praia, which brings together the Directors of National Bodies in charge of Standardization of ECOWAS Member States, will focus on the examination and adoption of the following documents: (i) Standards on Pico Solar and Solar Home System and Test Methods, (ii) Minimum Requirements for Installation, Inspection of Inverters for Photovoltaic Mini-Grids, (iii) Revised ECOSHAM Document. This meeting follows that of the ECOWAS Technical Harmonization Committee on norms and standards for electrotechnical products (THC5) which took place from 15 to 17 November 2022 in Dakar, Senegal.

As a reminder, ROGEAP is financed by the World Bank, with co-financing from the Clean Technology Fund (CTF) and the Directorate General for International Cooperation (DGIS) of the Government of the Netherlands. One of the components of this Project is focused on promoting quality assurance standards in the countries covered by the Project to help them develop a quality assurance (QA) framework for off-grid solar electricity systems for institutional applications such as clinics, schools and other public administrations to ensure the long-term performance of these energy infrastructures.