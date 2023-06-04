ECOWAS Rep in Mali builds the capacity of stakeholders for peaceful elections

On the 22nd and 23rd of May 2023, ECOWAS Resident Representation in Mali organised a workshop for civil society stakeholders to aid in the holding of peaceful and successful elections.

The workshop brought together participants from various umbrella organisations to Koulikoro, Mali’s second largest administrative region. It is part of the Transition Support Programme in Mali that is borne of a partnership between the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the EU through the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The opening ceremony was attended by several dignitaries including ECOWAS Resident Representative, H.E Mario Fernandes, Representative of UNDP’s Resident Representative, Mrs Fatimata Ly, Representative of the Ministry for State Rebuilding, Dr Sory Koita, Chief of Staff to the Governor of Koulikoro, Mr Haidara, and civil society stakeholders.

ECOWAS Representative in Mali, H.E Mario Fernandes, highlighted the import of the workshop given the fact that the civil society has the closest rapport with citizens. He invited them to work toward a peaceful and successful electoral process.

For a period of two days, participants underwent instruction on the draft new Constitution ahead of a referendum scheduled for 18 June 2023, the management of election related violence and conflict, and essential conditions for the conduct of elections after a crisis or armed conflict.

Authorities commended the conduct of this workshop for the civil society, as it would facilitate optimal dissemination of the draft new Constitution to the population.

At the end of the workshop, participants expressed satisfaction at the knowledge gained. They pledged to further sensitise their respective target audience to ensure the conduct of elections in a peaceful atmosphere.