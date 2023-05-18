ECOWAS Rep tours Regional Agency for Agriculture and Food in northern Togo

The ECOWAS Resident Representative in Togo, H.E. Barros Bacar Banjai, as part of the tour of the achievements of the RAAF, visited Kétao and Agbassa in the Kara Region in the north of Togo from 5 to 10 May 2023.

In Ketao (Kara), the first visit took place in Doloudè village at the cross-border borehole between Togo and Benin, a borehole equipped with solar panels with a market garden, which responds to the real needs of the people.

In Agbassa, Kozah prefecture (Kara), the Resident Representative visited the training centre for cattle fattening and the cattle feed shop. The beneficiaries expressed their satisfaction with ECOWAS interventions in their community.

At both sites, the Representative had discussions with the beneficiaries who expressed their satisfaction with this ECOWAS initiative which provides them the opportunity to increase their income and their access to drinking water.

During his visit, the ECOWAS Resident Representative went to Dankpen on 8 May 2023 at the invitation of the Togolese Minister for Security for a simulation exercise on floods, epidemics, and intercommunity conflicts, called TILIBIKIIR 2023. The simulation exercise mobilized more than 300 people including neighbouring guests from Benin and Ghana. The climax of the event featured a briefing, a visit to the medical facilities, and reports of the different clusters and thematic groups.

The ECOWAS Resident Representative ended his mission with meetings with some local authorities, especially the President of the University of Kara, the Mayor of Kozah1, and the Prefect of Kozah, during which they discussed the need for ECOWAS to be actively present with the people for better visibility and appropriation of ECOWAS ideals and objectives.