ECOWAS Representation in Cabo Verde hosts a cultural expo

The office of the ECOWAS Resident Representative of the President of the ECOWAS Commission in Cabo Verde hosted a cultural fair in the city of Praia. The cultural fair, which was opened to the public, took place on May 27th, in the center of the nation´s capital, featuring a gastronomic demonstration, music and an exhibition of other cultural facets such as clothing, handicrafts and other artifacts, from the different member states of our great economic community.

The activities were planned within the framework of the celebration of the 48th Anniversary of the ECOWAS Commission, which is observed on may 28th. According to the Resident Representative, Dr. Samuel Lamptey, one the main objectives of these activities are to promote cultural exchange and increase knowledge about the rich tradition of the West African people.

These activities, in his opinion, provide a unique platform for raising awareness about the many programs and projects carried out by the ECOWAS Commission in Cabo Verde, while also fostering a greater approach and togetherness among the nations.

This year’s ECOWAS anniversary theme is “towards shared prosperity,” reflecting the organization’s goal of promoting cooperation and integration, aiming at establishing an economic union to raise the living standards of its peoples, maintain and enhance economic stability, foster relations among member states, and contribute to the African continent’s progress and development.