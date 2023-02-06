ECOWAS Representative in Benin visits the juxtaposed Malanville Gaya border crossing

As part of its activities, in particular those relating to the promotion of the free movement of persons and goods, in accordance with ECOWAS instruments, the ECOWAS Resident Representative in Benin, SE Amadou DIONGUE, undertook, from 1 to 3 February 2023 a visit to the juxtaposed border post of Malanville Gaya between Benin and Niger, located 750 kilometres from Cotonou.

This mission also included the Director of Africa and the Middle East of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of the Republic of Benin.

During the mission, information sessions with all actors of the border post juxtaposed in particular security, immigration, customs and water and forests on both sides of the border, including the naval forces responsible for security and navigation on the Niger River, were organised.

These working sessions made it possible to identify the challenges faced by these different actors in the implementation of Community instruments on the free movement of persons and goods.

The mission paid a courtesy visit to the Prefect of the Department of Alibori.

Amadou DIONGUE expressed his gratitude to the Minister of the Interior and Public Security of Benin for facilitating this visit.

Done in Malanville on February 03, 2023.