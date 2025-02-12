ECOWAS Representative Pushes for Greater Media Visibility in Guinea-Bissau

On January 17, 2025, Ambassador Ngozi Ukaeje, the ECOWAS Resident Representative in Guinea-Bissau, paid a courtesy visit to Mr. Ahmadou Djamanca, Director General of Guinea-Bissau National Television (TGB).

The meeting is part of a broader strategy aimed at enhancing the visibility of ECOWAS programmes and activities, an effort that comes at a significant moment as the organization celebrates its 50th anniversary.

During her visit, Ambassador Ukaeje emphasized the critical need for TGB to bolster its capacity for producing and disseminating high-quality content. She noted that improved media coverage is essential for ensuring that ECOWAS’s initiatives—ranging from conflict prevention to regional integration—reach a wider national audience. In a guided tour of the television station, the Ambassador was briefed on the challenges faced by TGB, and discussions quickly turned to ways in which these obstacles might be overcome.

This engagement reflects ECOWAS’s commitment to strengthening its media ties in Guinea-Bissau and across the region. By working closely with local broadcasters like TGB, ECOWAS hopes to amplify its message of peace and unity, while also showcasing the organization’s activities during a landmark anniversary year. The Ambassador reiterated ECOWAS’s willingness to provide support not only to Guinea-Bissau but also to other member states, echoing sentiments shared in previous meetings with television and media officials.

Observers have noted that initiatives like these are timely, as they come at a time when robust media engagement is crucial for public awareness and accountability. With ECOWAS playing an increasingly prominent role in West Africa’s socio-political landscape, such efforts are likely to enhance regional integration and foster a better-informed public.