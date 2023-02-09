ECOWAS Representative visits Semè-Kraké Juxtapose Controls Post

The ECOWAS Resident Representative in Benin, SE Amadou DIONGUE, carried out on February 08, 2023, a working visit to the Semi-Kraké Juxtaposed Controls Post (PCJ) between Benin and Nigeria, located 40 kilometres from Cotonou.

A representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Benin was also present at this mission.

Exchanges with all the actors of the Post focussed on security, immigration, customs services on both sides of the border.

During the working session, the ECOWAS Resident Representative in Benin recalled the importance of the Sèmè-kraké Post in the Abidjan-Lagos corridor program for the facilitation of transport and trade in the sub-region before reaffirming ECOWAS principles and values, mainly those relating to the free movement of goods and people and solidarity between ECOWAS member and sister countries.

At the end of these working sessions, the challenges faced by these different actors in the implementation of Community instruments were identified.

For his part, the ECOWAS Resident Representative in Benin, after thanking the various actors for the commendable efforts, reassured the two Heads of the ECOWAS Post to accompany them in meeting these various pressing challenges, with a view to a more effective implementation of the ECOWAS trade liberalisation scheme.