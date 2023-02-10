ECOWAS Resident Representative in Côte d’Ivoire received in audience by Minister Jean-Luc ASSI, Environment and Sustainable Development

The Minister of the Environment and Sustainable Development of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire granted a hearing to H.E. Ms. Fanta Cissé, the ECOWAS Resident Representative in Côte d’Ivoire. It was Friday, February 3, 2023 at the Minister’s Office located in Plateau (Abidjan).

This meeting was an opportunity for the two authorities to wish each other a new year and good cooperation. Trade has mainly focussed on the country’s environmental issues. The two personalities have made a commitment to work closely together.

Minister Jean-Luc ASSI, listed the challenges facing his ministerial department in terms of communication in the implementation of activities. He also focussed on mobilising international partners for the realisation of awareness, education and population training projects, mainly in the student environment. In addition, he also sought ECOWAS support for the implementation of certain projects such as disaster risk management, the establishment of sectoral technical committees and many others.

For his part, Ambassador Fanta CISSÉ reiterated his commitment to assist the said Department in the implementation of its roadmap. Also, she proposed to her host the organisation of a technical meeting to develop an action plan.

At the end of the exchanges, Ambassador Fanta CISSE expressed his gratitude to Minister Jean-Luc ASSI for his welcome and availability.