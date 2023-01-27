ECOWAS Resident Representative In Guinea Hosts Interpol Delegation

ECOWAS Resident Representative in Guinea Bissau, H.E Louis Blaise Aka-Brou, hosted an INTERPOL delegation led by its Director of Operational Support and Analysis, Mr Cyril Gout.

The delegation was hosted at the Permanent Representation on 26 January 2023 following an official commissioning of a police Data Collection and Registration Centre (DACORE) in Conakry on 25 January 2023, and at which the ECOWAS Resident Representative had delivered an address on behalf of the ECOWAS Commission President, H. E Dr Omar Alieu Touray.

Discussions at this meeting centred on the mechanism for combatting terrorism and organised crime in West Africa, the effective implementation and operations of the West African Police Information System (WAPIS).