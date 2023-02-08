ECOWAS Resident Representative in Guinea pays courtesy visit to Minister of Territorial Administration and Decentralisation.

The ECOWAS Resident Representative in Guinea, H.E. Louis Blaise AKA-BROU paid a courtesy visit today, January 7, 2023, to the Minister of Territorial Administration and Decentralisation, Mr. Mory Condé in his office.

The meeting took place in the presence of the Minister of National Defence, General Aboubacar Sidiki Camara dit Idi Amin.

The exchanges focussed on the evolution of the political situation in Guinea, in particular the progress of the implementation of the Transition chronogram.

The Minister of Territorial Administration and Decentralisation, a major player in the implementation of the Transition chronogram, reaffirmed the Government’s commitment and willingness to lead a peaceful and successful Transition.

The Minister of National Defence, for his part, appealed to the competent ECOWAS authorities to support Guinea in the search for technical and financial means for the implementation of the various stages of the Transition.

For his part, the ECOWAS Resident Representative in Guinea, after announcing the arrival of an ECOWAS delegation to Guinea in the coming days, reassured the Guinean Authorities through the two ministers the willingness of ECOWAS to accompany Guinea throughout the Transition.