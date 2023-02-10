ECOWAS Resident Representative in Guinea receives Ambassador of Spain to the Republic of Guinea

His Excellency Font Calderon Cristian, Ambassador of Spain to Guinea, was received in audience by His Excellency Louis Blaise AKA-BROU, ECOWAS Resident Representative in Guinea on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at the premises of the ECOWAS Permanent Representation in Conakry.

After the reciprocal exchanges of wishes for the New Year, the two diplomats welcomed the good relations between ECOWAS and Spain. They also noted the cordial collaboration between the Spanish Embassy and the Permanent Representation of the

ECOWAS in Guinea.

They then made an overview of the evolution of Guinea’s socio-political situation, in particular the current Transition.

The ECOWAS Resident Representative in Guinea made a plea to the diplomat

Spanish for his country’s support for the success of the Transition in Guinea.

For his part, the Ambassador of Spain reaffirmed his country’s support for Guinea through the actions of the European Union.

The two diplomats promised to meet regularly to energise their relationships and develop projects in favour of young people and women in Guinea.