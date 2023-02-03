ECOWAS Resident Representative in Mali hosts BENELUX Special Envoys to the Sahel

On Monday 23rd January 2023, H.E Mario Gomes Fernandes, ECOWAS Resident Representative in Mali, hosted Special Envoys for the Sahel Region from the Kingdoms of Belgium, Netherlands and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. The meeting was held at the Permanent Representation in Bamako.

Discussions centred on the current transition process in Mali and the role played by ECOWAS and other external partners, including members of the local transition monitoring committee (CLST). Further discussion focused on cooperation with the region.

The local transition monitoring committee (CLST) was set up by the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government and is made up of the United Nations, African Union and ECOWAS. It was expanded to include the Embassies of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and of the Republic of Ghana in Mali.

Ambassador Gomes Fernandes seized the opportunity to reiterate the appeal made by the Authority of Heads of State at various Summits on Mali, and the Commission’s call for continued support towards a successful transition in the country.