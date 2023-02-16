ECOWAS Resident Representative in Mali receives the Ambassador of Italy

His Excellency Stephano A. DEJAK, Ambassador of Italy to Mali was received in audience on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 by His Excellency Mário Gomes Fernandes, Resident Representative of ECOWAS in Mali, on the premises of the ECOWAS Resident Representation in Bamako.

The exchanges concerned the socio-political situation, the Algiers Agreement and the ongoing transition process in Mali. They also addressed the topics of regional stability, security issues and illegal immigration, as well as the role of ECOWAS and other partners, including the European Union, in solving these challenges.

The two diplomats emphasised that the partners, the European Union in particular, had to help the sub-region overcome the challenges it faces to avoid any negative impact.