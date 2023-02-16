ECOWAS Resident Representative In Mali Visits Minister Of Malians Established Outside And African Integration.

The Resident Representative of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), H.E.M. Mário Gomes Fernandes, paid a courtesy visit on February 10, 2023, to the Minister of Malians established Abroad and African Integration, Mr. Alhamdou AG ILYENE in his office.

This meeting, which is part of the regular consultation between the ECOWAS Representation in Mali and the Government, focussed mainly on ongoing actions within the framework of the Collaborative Platform of National Structures, Representation and ECOWAS Agency in Mali, in particular on the communication strategy to raise awareness of ECOWAS, its vision, objectives, projects and programs funded by the sub-regional organisation in Mali, and the next visit Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan scheduled for February 20 to 22, 2023.

The Minister of Malians Abroad and African Integration, Mr. Alhamdou AG ILYENE, congratulated the Resident Representative for his efforts in favour of Mali and encouraged him to continue in this direction.