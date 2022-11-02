ECOWAS Resident Representative mediate for mediation in Guinea

After meeting the Ambassador of Belgium in Guinea, the Resident Representative of ECOWAS HE Louis Blaise AKA-BROU continues his advocacy visits to certain Embassies and diplomatic missions in Guinea with the aim of strengthening the spirit partnership with ECOWAS and to seek their support for the actions carried out by ECOWAS with a view to a peaceful and successful transition in Guinea.

This Tuesday, November 1, 2022, Ambassador Louis Blaise AKA-BROU, accompanied by his communications officer, were received in audience by His Excellency Troy Fritrell, Ambassador of the United States of America to Guinea in the presence of his First Counselor Anne Dudte.

The exchanges between the two diplomatic personalities were devoted to the evolution of the socio-political situation in Guinea, in particular the support of ECOWAS for a peaceful transition, the efforts of ECOWAS mediation and the contribution of technical and financial partners. for the implementation of the 10 key points of the transition.

The Resident Representative of ECOWAS in Guinea, thanked the Ambassador of the United States of America for his country’s support for ECOWAS, which resulted in a press release following the 24-month transition agreement and, requested their support for the implementation of the process.

He also reiterated the firm determination of ECOWAS to do everything possible for the success of the transition in Guinea.

For his part, the Ambassador of the United States of America in Guinea commended the efforts of ECOWAS in the context of supporting Guinea for a return to constitutional order. He also reaffirmed his country’s commitment to support ECOWAS so that the transition can take place under good conditions. The American diplomat then wanted the different stages of the timetable to be evaluated in order to allow his country to settle on the nature of the support to be provided to Guinea.

It should be recalled that the ECOWAS Technical Mission in Guinea had reached an agreement with the Guinean transition authorities on a 24-month transition schedule. This timetable will be submitted to the next Summit of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS to be held in December 2022, in Abuja, Nigeria.