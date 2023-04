The ECOWAS Resident Representative to the Republic of Guinea, H.E. Louis Blaise Aka-Brou held a meeting with ECOWAS Member States’ Ambassadors accredited to the country on Thursday, 27 April 2023, at the Permanent Representation in Conakry.

The Ambassadors discussed several issues, particularly preparations for the ECOWAS Day in Guinea scheduled to take place on 28 May, as well as the socio-political situation in Guinea and in their respective countries.