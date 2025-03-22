ECOWAS Revamps Food Security Strategy as Regional Crises Intensify

West African leaders launched a sweeping review of the region’s decade-old food security strategy on March 20, 2025, aiming to address escalating hunger driven by conflict, climate shocks, and economic instability.

The overhaul, spearheaded by a newly convened ECOWAS steering committee in Abuja, seeks to modernize the bloc’s approach to safeguarding vulnerable populations in the Sahel and beyond.

Adopted in 2011, the existing Regional Food Security Storage Strategy (RFSR) has supported over 4.3 million people through crises via a three-pronged framework: emergency grain reserves, market stabilization measures, and social safety nets. While the system has bolstered local farming networks and spurred 13 member states to adopt national storage plans, ECOWAS officials acknowledge it is ill-equipped for today’s “polycrisis” era.

“Climate disasters, pandemics, and conflict are converging to destabilize food access like never before,” said Mohamed Zongo, Executive Director of ECOWAS’ Regional Agriculture and Food Agency, during the committee’s inaugural session. He cited data showing acute malnutrition rates exceeding emergency thresholds in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger, where jihadist violence and political instability have disrupted supply chains.

The review will align the RFSR with ECOWAS’ updated agricultural policy (ECOWAP 2035), prioritizing climate-resilient crops, digital early-warning systems, and faster crisis response mechanisms. Proposed reforms include expanding the regional grain reserve’s scope to cover pastoral communities hit by drought and integrating mobile cash transfers for displaced populations.

Critically, the committee aims to resolve chronic funding gaps and logistical inefficiencies that have delayed aid delivery. Less than 40% of the RFSR’s $120 million funding target has been met since 2018, leaving reserves understocked as needs surge. “This isn’t just about smarter policies—it’s about political will,” Zongo stressed, urging member states to increase contributions.

The three-day Abuja meetings also addressed border bottlenecks hindering cross-border food shipments and plans to deepen collaboration with partners like the EU and World Bank. A finalized strategy is expected by late 2025, pending approval from ECOWAS heads of state.

The Sahel remains the strategy’s litmus test. Over 30 million people in the region face severe food insecurity, with climate models projecting a 20% decline in crop yields by 2035. “Without urgent reforms, we risk catastrophic reversals in development gains,” warned Zongo.

ECOWAS’ pivot reflects broader continental urgency. The African Union recently declared 2025 the “Year of Food Security,” while the UN reports West Africa’s hunger rates now outpace global averages. As the Abuja committee debates solutions, analysts stress that success hinges on translating high-level pledges into localized action—and ensuring food reserves reach those trapped on the frontlines of conflict and climate collapse.