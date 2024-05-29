ECOWAS Spearheads Groundbreaking Human Security Initiative in West Africa

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has embarked on a pioneering initiative aimed at bolstering human security and resilience across the region.

The launch of the Country Resilience and Human Security Assessment (CRHSA) marks a significant milestone in the collaborative efforts to address prevailing challenges and promote stability.

Kicking off in Nigeria on May 27, 2024, the CRHSA initiative is a joint endeavor led by the Office for Strategic Preparedness and Resilience (OSPRE) of Nigeria in close collaboration with the ECOWAS Early Warning Directorate (EWD). This comprehensive assessment engages various stakeholders, including government agencies, civil society organizations, and international partners, to provide a detailed analysis of human security dynamics within Nigeria.

The assessment focuses on five key thematic areas: Security, Governance and Human Rights, Environment and Climate Change, Crime, Criminality, and Health. By leveraging data from the ECOWAS Warning and Response Network (ECOWARN) and partnering with civil society organizations like the West Africa Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP), the CRHSA aims to identify both existing challenges and emerging threats while pinpointing resilience factors within communities.

During the recent Technical Scoping Workshop, Dr. Onyinye Onwuka, Acting Director of the ECOWAS Early Warning Directorate, emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation with national institutions across Member States to decentralize early warning and response mechanisms.

Mrs. Enobong Moma, representing the European Union Delegation, commended the collaborative efforts between ECOWAS, the EU, and other allies, recognizing the pivotal moment for West Africa and Nigeria.

Mr. Chris Ngwodo, Director of the Office for Strategic Preparedness and Response in Nigeria, highlighted the role of national early warning centers in advancing human security and emphasized the need for empirical research to inform policy interventions. He emphasized the CRHSA’s replicability across the ECOWAS region, fostering collaboration among member states, the African Union, and international partners.

The CRHSA initiative is set to commence in Cote d’Ivoire on June 2nd and in Ghana on June 9th, 2024, signaling a concerted effort to address human security challenges and enhance resilience across West Africa.