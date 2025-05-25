ECOWAS Spotlights Food Sovereignty at 7th SARA Agricultural Expo

The 7th International Exhibition of Agriculture and Animal Resources (SARA) opened in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, on May 23, 2025, drawing stakeholders from West Africa’s agro-forestry, pastoral, and fisheries sectors.

Hosted at the Parc des Expositions and inaugurated by Prime Minister Beugré Mambé, the event features the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) as a key participant for the second consecutive year.

Led by ECOWAS Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture Massandjé Toure-Litse, the bloc aims to amplify regional agricultural integration efforts under the theme “What agro-food processing systems for food sovereignty in Africa?” Through an exhibition stand and 11 side events, ECOWAS will showcase two decades of progress under its Agricultural Policy (ECOWAP), emphasizing climate resilience, job creation, and food security.

“Our presence reflects ECOWAS’ political will to transform agricultural systems sustainably,” stated Toure-Litse. “Agriculture must drive economic growth, especially for youth and women, while ensuring food sovereignty.” The initiative aligns with ECOWAS’ review of ECOWAP achievements, including programs managed by its Directorate of Agriculture, the Regional Agency for Agriculture and Food (RAAF), and the Regional Animal Health Center (RAHC).

The expo serves as a platform for networking, lobbying, and knowledge exchange among investors, policymakers, and agricultural professionals. ECOWAS’ participation underscores its focus on enhancing agro-processing systems to reduce dependency on imports and stabilize regional food supplies.

SARA, established in 1998, has become a pivotal forum for addressing Africa’s agricultural challenges. ECOWAS’ renewed engagement follows its 2023 debut, signaling deeper commitment to the African Union’s Agenda 2063 goals for self-sufficiency.