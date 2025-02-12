ECOWAS Streamlines Contract Processes with Lagos Workshop

In a bid to enhance efficiency and transparency, ECOWAS has launched a capacity-building workshop in Lagos, Nigeria, aimed at refining its contract control and vetting procedures.

Held from February 10 to 12, 2025, the workshop is part of an initiative led by the Department of Internal Services under the Directorate of Administration and General Services.

Approved by the President of the Commission, the program seeks to identify and overcome obstacles that have delayed the signing of contracts related to donor and community-funded activities across various ECOWAS institutions and agencies.

The workshop has brought together a diverse group of key officers from several directorates, including Legal Affairs, Administration and General Services, Social Affairs, Information Technology Services, and External Relations. In addition, representatives from the Office of the Auditor-General, the ECOWAS Parliament, and the ECOWAS Court of Justice have joined the discussions. This comprehensive participation ensures that the solutions developed will be both practical and aligned with the broader goals of good governance and accountability within the organization.

A notable outcome anticipated from this initiative is the development of clear control checklists. These checklists are expected to guide officers through the review and vetting of contracts, ensuring that processes are completed within acceptable timelines. By streamlining these processes, ECOWAS aims to bolster the effectiveness of its operations, particularly in managing projects that rely on donor and community funding.

Commentators have praised the workshop as a timely intervention. In an era where accountability is paramount, ECOWAS’s focus on improving contract management reflects a broader commitment to administrative excellence. Such efforts not only enhance internal efficiencies but also build greater trust among donors and the communities that benefit from these projects. As organizations across the globe strive for higher standards of governance, ECOWAS’s proactive approach in Lagos may well serve as an exemplary model for others.