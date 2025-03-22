ECOWAS Strengthens Regional Fight Against Illegal Fishing

West African nations concluded a high-stakes summit on March 20, 2025, with a unified call for stricter measures to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, a practice draining the region’s marine resources and destabilizing coastal economies.

The three-day ECOWAS Maritime Stakeholders Meeting in Abidjan brought together government officials, regional bodies, and international partners to draft a roadmap for safeguarding fisheries critical to millions of livelihoods.

Delegates urged the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to consolidate its leadership by fostering collaboration between marine research institutes and technical agencies to improve data collection and enforcement capabilities. A key proposal includes advancing a tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Fisheries Committee of the West Central Gulf of Guinea (FCWC) and the Sub-Regional Fisheries Commission (SRFC) to integrate security protocols into regional fisheries agreements.

Member states were tasked with designating lead institutions to oversee the blue economy, harmonizing licensing procedures, and establishing annual closed fishing seasons to allow fish stocks to recover. Participants also emphasized the need to support communities impacted by offshore oil exploration through alternative livelihoods, citing rising tensions between industrial activities and artisanal fishing sectors.

IUU fishing, identified as a multifaceted threat, spans violations such as unauthorized transshipments, illegal gear use, and the capture of protected species. To address these challenges, the meeting called for bolstering national and regional Monitoring, Control, and Surveillance (MCS) systems, including stricter enforcement of bans on illegally caught seafood.

“This isn’t just about conservation—it’s about survival,” said a representative from the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), noting that IUU fishing costs West Africa an estimated $1.3 billion annually in lost revenue.

Working groups focused on governance, data-sharing mechanisms, and funding strategies proposed the creation of a centralized platform for real-time intelligence exchange among coastal states. Delegates also stressed the importance of mobilizing international financing to upgrade naval patrols and satellite surveillance technologies.

The summit concluded with a visit to the Regional Maritime Security Centre for West Africa (CRESMAO) in Abidjan, where participants praised Côte d’Ivoire’s operational support for the facility. CRESMAO’s role in coordinating cross-border patrols and intelligence was highlighted as a model for regional cooperation.

With the Gulf of Guinea accounting for nearly 40% of global IUU fishing incidents, ECOWAS faces mounting pressure to translate dialogue into action. The bloc’s commitment to finalize its regional strategy by late 2025 signals a pivotal step toward securing marine ecosystems and stabilizing economies reliant on dwindling fish stocks.

“Our waters cannot remain a free-for-all,” declared an ECOWAS official. “Unity is our strongest net against those plundering this shared resource.”