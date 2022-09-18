ECOWAS strengthens skills of imams and teachers of Koranic schools in Côte d’Ivoire

Violent extremism has created not only a culture of fear, mistrust and insecurity in West Africa, but also a grave danger to the region’s long-term stability and prosperity.

Recognizing education as one of the most essential development tools for the consolidation of peace and the fight against violent extremism, the Department in charge of Education at the ECOWAS Commission has initiated since 2017, train-the-trainer workshops to build the capacity of imams, preachers and teachers of Koranic schools to prevent violent extremism and radicalization within the Region; likewise, to strengthen the educational content of their teachings and sermons through the use of the ECOWAS Reference Manual on Education for the Culture of Peace.

The 2022 edition of this training, which focuses on the theme: ” Prevention of violent extremism and radicalization in the ECOWAS region ” and which is currently being held in Bingerville in the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, at the headquarters of the Superior Council of Imams, Mosques and Islamic Affairs in Côte d’Ivoire ( COSIM), after those held successively in Burkina Faso, Niger, Nigeria and Mali, started on September 9, 2022, and will last 15 days.

During this important workshop, about thirty imams, preachers and teachers of Koranic schools will be trained in the fight against violent extremism and radicalization in the community space, through the improvement of the educational content of lessons and sermons.

During this training, a sensitization of Imams and teachers of Madrasas schools on the ECOWAS Reference Manual will be made, as well as the improvement of teaching and sermon methods through the use of ICT. Participants will also identify potential causes of conflict and define a methodology to mitigate them.

The opening ceremony of this training took place on Thursday, September 15, 2022, under the chairmanship of Dr. KONATE Arna , Vice-Rector of the Muslim University of Africa launched the training on behalf of Cheikhoul Aima Ousmane DIAKITE, President of the Supreme Council of Imams of Mosques and Islamic Affairs (COSIM) of Côte d’Ivoire .

Dr. Arna KONATE, welcomed the initiative of ECOWAS and said that the West African region is facing a certain threat whose proportion is only growing. “ Its source emanates from an obscurantism which attempts to cling fraudulently to the Muslim religion and the solution is the involvement and awareness of all peace-loving opinion leaders concluded Dr KONATE.

In her welcome address to the participants, Ms. Aisha Usman, the Acting Principal Program Officer of the Education Division, speaking on behalf of Commissioner Prof. Fatou Sow Sarr, in charge of Human Development and Social Affairs of the ECOWAS Commission , said that through this activity, it is a question of instilling in imams, the notions of the fight against violent extremism and radicalizing hate speech and defining a roadmap to broaden outreach to other imams.

At the end of the training, scheduled for September 23, 2022, participants will formulate a series of recommendations to the Muslim community, the Ivorian public authorities and ECOWAS in order to better prevent and combat violent extremism and radicalization in West Africa. West and will work out next steps for replicating the training to other groups of Imams and Madrasa school teachers.